China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)

0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.87HKD
10:01pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
Open
HK$6.94
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.85
Volume
59,369,507
Avg. Vol
284,204,079
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION is a commercial bank. The Bank operates its businesses through corporate banking businesses, including corporate deposit, corporate credit loan, asset custody, enterprise annuity, trade financing, international settlement, international financing and value-added services, among others,... (more)

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,868,193.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 250,163.50
Dividend: 0.32
Yield (%): 4.61

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-CCID Consulting Co subscribes for wealth management product from China Construction Bank

* ‍Subscribed for wealth management product from China Construction Bank in aggregate amount of RMB20 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Deluxe Family signs agreement to transfer rate of return of shares in Xiamen bank to CCB's Pudong branch

* Says it signs agreement to transfer rate of return of 270 million shares in Xiamen International Bank to China Construction Bank's Pudong branch for 990 million yuan ($149.47 million)

Oct 19 2017

China Construction Bank appoints Tian Guoli as chairman

BEIJING, Oct 9 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second biggest lender, has appointed Tian Guoli as its chairman, months after sources told Reuters that he will leave the smaller Bank of China to head CCB.

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-China Construction Bank elects Tian Guoli as chairman

Oct 9 China Construction Bank Corp * Says board elects Tian Guoli as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2g4WPJp Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-China Construction Bank Corp says CSRC approved non-public issuance of preference shares by co

* Received "CSRC's acceptance notice of application for administrative permission"

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-China Construction Bank gets regulator's approval to appoint deputy head

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to appoint Zhang Lilin as deputy head of the bank

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-China Construction Bank received approval for issuance of domestic preference shares

* ‍CBRC approved bank's issuance of up to 600 million domestic preference shares, raising proceeds not exceeding RMB60 billion​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHlWIZ Further company coverage:

Sep 05 2017

BRIEF-CNPC Capital signs agreement with China Construction Bank on credit line

* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Construction Bank for 60 billion yuan ($9.19 billion) credit line

Sep 04 2017

China Construction Bank expects net interest margins to stabilize or widen in second half

SHANGHAI China Construction Bank Corp on Thursday said it expects net interest margins to stabilize or widen in the second half of this year.

Aug 31 2017

China Construction Bank expects net interest margins to stabilise or widen in H2

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 China Construction Bank Corp on Thursday said it expects net interest margins to stabilise or widen in the second half of this year.

Aug 31 2017
