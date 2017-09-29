Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK)

BRIEF-Lenovo Group and Union Star entered into subscription agreement * Company and Union Star Limited entered into subscription agreement

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

Court orders Intel case review in EU antitrust blow LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS Europe's top judges dealt a rare blow to European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday by sending their case against U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp back to court for an appeal. |

UPDATE 3-Court orders Intel case review in EU antitrust blow * Firms may be more ready to challenge EU antitrust moves (Adds Intel comment)

EU's top court refers Intel antitrust case back to lower court LUXEMBOURG, Sept 6 Europe's top court on Wednesday told a lower court to re-examine U.S. chipmaker Intel's appeal against a 1.06-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) EU antitrust fine.

Lenovo settles charges it sold laptops with compromised user security WASHINGTON Lenovo Inc, a major laptop maker, has agreed to pay $3.5 million and make changes in how it sells laptops in order to settle allegations it sold devices with pre-loaded software that compromised users' security protections.

