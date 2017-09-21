China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)
18.66HKD
9:55pm EDT
HK$-0.22 (-1.17%)
HK$18.88
HK$18.86
HK$18.94
HK$18.64
1,834,167
23,564,082
HK$21.10
HK$14.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$463,146.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|19,889.62
|Dividend:
|0.53
|Yield (%):
|2.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.09
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|15.18
China's small factories fear 'rail Armageddon' with orders to ditch trucks
BEIJING Thousands of small factories in China, making everything from steel to chemicals, are scrambling for access to the country's clogged rail network as Beijing curbs the use of diesel trucks in an effort to tackle air pollution.
* Government orders factories to boost rail use in war on smog
China Shenhua's first-half profit rises to highest in four years
BEIJING China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.
BEIJING, Aug 25 China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.
BEIJING, Aug 25 China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.
China's Shenhua suspends two coal mines, Mongolia set to benefit
ULAANBAATAR, Aug 4 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd has suspended operations at two large open-pit coal mines in northern China, it said late on Thursday, a move that could benefit producers across the border in Mongolia.
China Shenhua expects big jump in first-half profit
BEIJING, July 28 China's biggest coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said on Friday it expected its first-half net profit to jump by almost 150 percent.