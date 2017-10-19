CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)

BRIEF-CK Asset updates on financial assistance given by co as at 18 Oct * As at 18 Oct, aggregate amount of financial assistance given to affiliated cos exceeded 8 pct of relevant percentage ratio under listing rules​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property changes name to 'CK Asset Holdings Ltd' * With effect from Sept 20, shares will be traded under new name "CK ASSET" on main board of stock exchange

BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property says special resolution passed for change of name of co * As more than 75 percent of votes were cast in favour to approve change of co name, resolution was duly passed as special resolution

BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property Holdings posts HY profit of HK$14.41 bln vs HK$8.61 bln * Have declared an interim dividend for 2017 of hk$0.42 per share

Cheung Kong Property plans name change to better reflect strategy HONG KONG, July 15 Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited, owned by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, said it plans to change its name to CK Asset Holdings Limited, to better reflect the company's strategy also in infrastructure investment and aircraft leasing.