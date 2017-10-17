Maruha Nichiro Corp (1333.T)
About
Maruha Nichiro Corporation is principally engaged in the operation of marine product business, processed food business and storage and logistics business. The Marine Product Operations is engaged in the fishing, aquaculture, purchase, processing and sale of fishes and shellfishes. The Processed Food operations is engaged in the... (more)
BRIEF-Maruha Nichiro expected to report nearly 10 pct rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei
* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei
BRIEF-Maruha Nichiro expects quarterly pretax profit of around 8.5 bln yen - Nikkei
* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report pretax profit of around 8.5 billion yen for April-June quarter, up 30 pct on year - Nikkei