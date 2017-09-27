Edition:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)

1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$6.30
Open
HK$6.28
Day's High
HK$6.28
Day's Low
HK$6.28
Volume
4,773,540
Avg. Vol
331,568,020
52-wk High
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43

Chart for

About

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. The Bank mainly operates three segments, including Corporate Banking segment, Personal Banking segment and Treasury segment. The Corporate Banking segment provides loan, trade... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,531,358.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 356,406.31
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 4.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about 1398.HK

BRIEF-Benxi Steel signs $3 billion debt-to-equity deal with ICBC

BEIJING, Sept 27 Benxi Steel Group Corp on Wednesday said it had signed a 20 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) debt-to-equity cooperation framework agreement with the Liaoning branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Sep 27 2017

U.S., EU fines on banks' misconduct to top $400 billion by 2020: report

HONG KONG Regulators in the United States and Europe have imposed $342 billion of fines on banks since 2009 for misconduct, including violation of anti-money laundering rules, and that is likely to top $400 billion by 2020, a research report said on Wednesday.

Sep 27 2017

CORRECTED-US, EU fines on banks' misconduct to top $400 bln by 2020-report

HONG KONG, Sept 27 Regulators in the United States and Europe have imposed $342 billion of fines on banks since 2009 for misconduct, including violation of anti-money laundering rules, and that is likely to top $400 billion by 2020, a research report said on Wednesday.

Sep 27 2017

ICBC exec: will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on N.Korea

BEIJING, Sept 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will strictly implement United Nations' resolutions on North Korea, an executive of the bank said on Monday.

Sep 25 2017

Spain probes ICBC's European unit over money laundering

MADRID/HONG KONG Spain has launched an investigation into the European management of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Luxembourg as part of a widening probe into the alleged laundering of hundreds of millions of euros through the Chinese banking giant's Madrid branch.

Sep 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Spain probes ICBC's European unit over money laundering

MADRID/HONG KONG, Sept 11 Spain has launched an investigation into the European management of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Luxembourg as part of a widening probe into the alleged laundering of hundreds of millions of euros through the Chinese banking giant's Madrid branch.

Sep 12 2017

Spanish court says criminal responsibility for 7 officials' arrests extends to ICBC Luxembourg

MADRID, Sept 11 Spain's High Court on Monday said the criminal responsibility for the investigations into money laundering which resulted in the arrests of seven officials of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Madrid last year extended to the bank's European headquarters, ICBC Luxembourg.

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-ICBC receives CBRC approval in relation to qualification of non-executive directors

* Received CBRC approval in relation to qualification of Mei Yingchun & Dong Shi as non-executive directors Source text (http://bit.ly/2vYtpyM) Further company coverage:

Sep 04 2017

China's ICBC will follow cabinet rules on overseas M&A

BEIJING The world's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Wednesday it would follow restrictions set by the country's cabinet on overseas acquisitions.

Aug 30 2017

China's ICBC will follow cabinet rules on overseas M&A

BEIJING, Aug 30 The world's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Wednesday it would follow restrictions set by the country's cabinet on overseas acquisitions.

Aug 30 2017
