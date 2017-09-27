Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)

BRIEF-Benxi Steel signs $3 billion debt-to-equity deal with ICBC BEIJING, Sept 27 Benxi Steel Group Corp on Wednesday said it had signed a 20 billion yuan ($3.01 billion) debt-to-equity cooperation framework agreement with the Liaoning branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

CORRECTED-US, EU fines on banks' misconduct to top $400 bln by 2020-report HONG KONG, Sept 27 Regulators in the United States and Europe have imposed $342 billion of fines on banks since 2009 for misconduct, including violation of anti-money laundering rules, and that is likely to top $400 billion by 2020, a research report said on Wednesday.

ICBC exec: will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on N.Korea BEIJING, Sept 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will strictly implement United Nations' resolutions on North Korea, an executive of the bank said on Monday.

UPDATE 2-Spain probes ICBC's European unit over money laundering MADRID/HONG KONG, Sept 11 Spain has launched an investigation into the European management of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Luxembourg as part of a widening probe into the alleged laundering of hundreds of millions of euros through the Chinese banking giant's Madrid branch.

Spanish court says criminal responsibility for 7 officials' arrests extends to ICBC Luxembourg MADRID, Sept 11 Spain's High Court on Monday said the criminal responsibility for the investigations into money laundering which resulted in the arrests of seven officials of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Madrid last year extended to the bank's European headquarters, ICBC Luxembourg.

BRIEF-ICBC receives CBRC approval in relation to qualification of non-executive directors * Received CBRC approval in relation to qualification of Mei Yingchun & Dong Shi as non-executive directors Source text (http://bit.ly/2vYtpyM) Further company coverage:

China's ICBC will follow cabinet rules on overseas M&A BEIJING The world's largest lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Wednesday it would follow restrictions set by the country's cabinet on overseas acquisitions.