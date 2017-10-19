Inpex Corp (1605.T)

UPDATE 1-Indonesia to extend Inpex's Masela LNG contract by 27 years from 2028 -statement * Period given as "compensation" for earlier changes -minister

Indonesia to extend Inpex's Masela LNG contract by 27 years from 2028 -statement JAKARTA, Oct 19 Indonesia has agreed with Japan's Inpex to extend the company's contract to operate the Masela natural gas project in the country's east by up to 27 years once it expires in 2028, the energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Australia's $180 bln LNG megaproject boom enters final stretch MELBOURNE, Aug 14 The last massive component of Australia's $180 billion liquefied natural gas construction boom arrived on Monday, stepping up a race between Anglo-Dutch giant Shell and Japan's Inpex to start chilling gas for export in 2018.

LNG buyers have not asked Inpex to revise destination clauses TOKYO, Aug 4 Buyers of long-term liquefied natural gas contracts have not asked Japan's Inpex Corp to revise their destination clauses after the country's watchdog urged a revision of anti-competitive practices in contracts that restrict sales to third parties, its senior executive said on Friday.

Inpex sees gas output for Ichthys LNG project starting by year-end TOKYO, Aug 4 Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp expects gas production from the seabed for its offshore Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to start from around the end of the year, a senior company executive said on Friday.

BUZZ-Floating unit for Ichthys LNG project sails away -Inpex ** Inpex Corp says a massive floating component for Inpex Corp's $37 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia sailed on Tuesday from the South Korean shipyard where it was built

Inpex says floating unit for Australia LNG project to set sail soon TOKYO A massive floating component for Inpex Corp's $37 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia will soon sail from the South Korean shipyard where it is being built, the Japanese company and its shipbuilder said on Monday.

Japan's Inpex sees minimal cost overrun on Ichthys LNG project TOKYO Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp sees minimal cost overruns on its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Australia because of a start-up delay, a senior executive said on Friday.