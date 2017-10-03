Edition:
Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)

1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,782JPY
11:37pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
¥2,769
Open
¥2,800
Day's High
¥2,800
Day's Low
¥2,773
Volume
154,400
Avg. Vol
659,342
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775

About

COMSYS Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the provision of construction services for telecommunications facilities, as well as information services. Its Nippon COMSYS Corporation group is engaged in the construction of telecommunications facilities focusing on Nippon Telegraph and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥390,429.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 141.00
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 1.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about 1721.T

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings buys back 553,400 shares for 1.29 bln yen in August

* Says it repurchased 553,400 shares for 1.29 billion yen in total, in August

Sep 04 2017

BRIEF- Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

Jul 04 2017

BRIEF-COMSYS Holdings plans to buy up to 2.5 pct stake of shares back

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018

May 09 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates