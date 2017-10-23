Taisei Corp (1801.T)
1801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,130JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥60 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
¥6,070
Open
¥6,110
Day's High
¥6,170
Day's Low
¥6,090
Volume
354,500
Avg. Vol
993,944
52-wk High
¥6,350
52-wk Low
¥3,570
About
Taisei Corporation is engaged in civil engineering, building construction and real estate development business. The Company's segments include Civil engineering, Construction contracts, Real estate development and Others. The Civil engineering segment is engaged in delivering construction of civil engineering. The Construction... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,392,158.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|229.35
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|1.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18