Obayashi Corp (1802.T)
1802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,434JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
OBAYASHI CORPORATION is primarily engaged in construction business. The Company operates in five segments. The Domestic Construction segment is involved in the contracting of construction work and related business in Japan. The Oversea Construction segment is involved in the contracting of construction work and related business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,028,151.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|721.51
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|1.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
