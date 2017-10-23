Haseko Corp (1808.T)
1808.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,583JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,583JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥31 (+2.00%)
¥31 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
¥1,552
¥1,552
Open
¥1,575
¥1,575
Day's High
¥1,599
¥1,599
Day's Low
¥1,573
¥1,573
Volume
912,800
912,800
Avg. Vol
1,903,985
1,903,985
52-wk High
¥1,599
¥1,599
52-wk Low
¥934
¥934
About
HASEKO Corporation is a construction company. The Design and Construction-related segment is engaged in the planning, design and construction of condominiums, the contract construction, the sale and rental of construction materials and equipment, the planning, design and supervision of condominiums and office buildings. The Real... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥466,832.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|300.79
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.53
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.34
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.20
|15.18