Kajima Corp (1812.T)
1812.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,148JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Kajima Corporation is engaged in the construction (civil engineering and building construction), real estate development, architectural design, civil engineering design, engineering, and other. The Company's segments include Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development, and Overseas Construction and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
