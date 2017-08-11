Sands China Ltd (1928.HK)

BRIEF-Sands China posts HY profit for group of $678 mln, up 23 pct * HY total net revenues for group were US$3.70 billion, an increase of 19.5 percent

Macau casinos extend one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rise HONG KONG Casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub of Macau extended a one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rising 29 percent in July due to a resurgence in spending by wealthy punters and increased numbers of tourists.

BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million * On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share