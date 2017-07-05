JGC Corp (1963.T)
1963.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,870JPY
9:47pm EDT
1,870JPY
9:47pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥19 (+1.03%)
¥19 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
¥1,851
¥1,851
Open
¥1,873
¥1,873
Day's High
¥1,884
¥1,884
Day's Low
¥1,867
¥1,867
Volume
385,700
385,700
Avg. Vol
1,472,258
1,472,258
52-wk High
¥2,240
¥2,240
52-wk Low
¥1,649
¥1,649
About
JGC CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the engineering business. The Company operates in two segments. The Integrated Engineering segment is engaged in the planning, design, procurement, construction and testing of equipment, appliances and facilities for petroleum, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, gas,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥479,507.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|259.05
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|1.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise's unit signs supply contract with Japan's JGC Corp
* Says unit signs supply contract worth $13.0 million with Japan's JGC Corp