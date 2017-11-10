Edition:
United States

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

2007.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.98HKD
5 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-2.26%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.28
Day's High
HK$13.38
Day's Low
HK$12.88
Volume
34,640,316
Avg. Vol
50,216,471
52-wk High
HK$15.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.92

Chart for

About

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of properties. The Company operates its business through five segments: Property Development segment, Construction Fitting and Decoration segment, Property Investment segment, Property Management segment and Hotel Operation... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$282,774.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21,293.27
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 2.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 15.50
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.22 35.56
ROE: -- 10.86 16.13

Latest News about 2007.HK

Country Garden and Sunny Optical to join Hang Seng Index

HONG KONG, Nov 10 Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, will join the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday.

Nov 10 2017

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Co posts 10 months contracted sales of RMB484.77 bln​

* ‍For ten months ended 31 October 2017 achieved contracted sales of about RMB484.77 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Nov 06 2017

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln

* Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 17 2017

RPT-Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off

* The city is only one in the area without home purchase limit

Sep 24 2017

Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off

* The city is only one in the area without home purchase limit

Sep 23 2017

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or leveled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

Sep 18 2017

UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down

* Aug home prices continue to moderate but no signs of sharp drop

Sep 18 2017

Two dozen bidders in fray to buy AXA's wealth management unit in HK: sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG About two dozen bidders, mainly from China, are vying to buy the Hong Kong wealth management unit of AXA SA , which the French insurer is looking to sell as it focuses on fast-growing businesses in Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB380.67 bln for eight months ended 31 August

* For eight months ended 31 august 2017 contracted sales of approximately rmb380.67 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 11 2017

UPDATE 2-Room to grow: Country Garden bets on China property, hikes sales target

* Sees lower sales from Forest City project in 2017, at 8 bln yuan (Adds quotes, company comment on margin, Malaysia's Forest City sales forecasts from conference)

Aug 22 2017
» More 2007.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates