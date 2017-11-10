Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

Country Garden and Sunny Optical to join Hang Seng Index HONG KONG, Nov 10 Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, will join the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday.

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Co posts 10 months contracted sales of RMB484.77 bln​ * ‍For ten months ended 31 October 2017 achieved contracted sales of about RMB484.77 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln * Co as borrower enters ‍into loan facilities in amounts of HK$2,454 million and US$935 million, respectively for four years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

RPT-Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off * The city is only one in the area without home purchase limit

Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off * The city is only one in the area without home purchase limit

China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down BEIJING/HONG KONG China's new home prices rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and fell or leveled off in more cities as government cooling measures dampened speculation, though there were no signs of a sharper correction that could damage the economy.

UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools further in August as curbs bear down * Aug home prices continue to moderate but no signs of sharp drop

Two dozen bidders in fray to buy AXA's wealth management unit in HK: sources SINGAPORE/HONG KONG About two dozen bidders, mainly from China, are vying to buy the Hong Kong wealth management unit of AXA SA , which the French insurer is looking to sell as it focuses on fast-growing businesses in Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings posts contracted sales of about RMB380.67 bln for eight months ended 31 August * For eight months ended 31 august 2017 contracted sales of approximately rmb380.67 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: