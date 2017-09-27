Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (2318.HK)
2318.HK on Hong Kong Stock
67.60HKD
9:34pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$0.45 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
HK$67.15
Open
HK$67.90
Day's High
HK$67.90
Day's Low
HK$67.30
Volume
3,576,109
Avg. Vol
42,715,211
52-wk High
HK$67.90
52-wk Low
HK$38.00
About
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. is a personal financial services provider. The Company provides insurance, banking, investment, and Internet finance products and services. The Company operates its businesses through four segments. The Insurance segment provides life insurance and property insurance, including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,254,282.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18,280.24
|Dividend:
|0.59
|Yield (%):
|1.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.74
|15.18
BRIEF-Muyuan Foods signs business cooperation agreement with PING AN INSURANCE(GROUP)COMPANY OF CHINA
* Says it signed business cooperation agreement with PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA，LTD.
BRIEF-Ping an Insurance says total premium income for life insurance business for Jan-May was RMB211.2 bln
June 12 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd: