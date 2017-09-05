China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK)
2319.HK on Hong Kong Stock
21.55HKD
9:45pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.60
Open
HK$21.50
Day's High
HK$21.65
Day's Low
HK$21.25
Volume
1,494,200
Avg. Vol
11,664,923
52-wk High
HK$23.10
52-wk Low
HK$13.94
About
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of quality dairy products in China. The products include liquid milk products (such as milk beverages and yogurt), ice cream, milk formula and other products (such as cheese). The Company's subsidiaries... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co to partner with Alibaba Group on rural distribution -Nikkei
* China Mengniu Dairy Co will partner with domestic e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to capture untapped dairy demand in rural areas Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2w4eNhj] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co announces Executive Director Bai Ying's resignation
* Bai Ying has tendered his resignation as an executive director with effect from Aug. 31 Source text: (bit.ly/2eH7SVh) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
China Mengniu says H1 profit up 4.7 pct
HONG KONG, Aug 31 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said late on Wednesday its first-half net profit rose 4.7 percent, crediting higher sales, low raw milk prices and effective control over costs and expenses.
BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co