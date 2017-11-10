Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (2382.HK)
2382.HK on Hong Kong Stock
124.50HKD
5 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-7.50 (-5.68%)
Prev Close
HK$132.00
Open
HK$129.00
Day's High
HK$130.50
Day's Low
HK$123.80
Volume
12,519,618
Avg. Vol
8,130,545
52-wk High
HK$152.60
52-wk Low
HK$32.40
About
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sale of optical and optical related products and scientific instruments. The Company operates its business through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$144,804.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,097.00
|Dividend:
|0.32
|Yield (%):
|0.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.57
|15.42
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.27
|11.97
|ROE:
|--
|13.48
|15.97
Country Garden and Sunny Optical to join Hang Seng Index
HONG KONG, Nov 10 Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, will join the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday.