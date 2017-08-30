Edition:
BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK)

2388.HK on Hong Kong Stock

38.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$38.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
12,536,065
52-wk High
HK$40.50
52-wk Low
HK$25.80

Chart for

About

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. The Company operates its business through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Insurance. The Company’s principal subsidiaries include Bank of China (Hong... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$407,052.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,572.78
Dividend: 0.55
Yield (%): 3.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about 2388.HK

BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings posts HY net profit attributable HK$14,627 million

* HY net operating income before impairment allowances HK$23,324 million versus HK$20,511 million

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings announces appointment of Chen Siqing as chairman

* Announces appointment of Chen Siqing as chairman Source text: (bit.ly/2vrejX6) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11.46 bln

* Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11,455 million versus HK$9,415 million

Apr 28 2017
