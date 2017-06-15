DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T)
2432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,455JPY
11:33pm EDT
2,455JPY
11:33pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-30 (-1.21%)
¥-30 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
¥2,485
¥2,485
Open
¥2,504
¥2,504
Day's High
¥2,506
¥2,506
Day's Low
¥2,449
¥2,449
Volume
885,100
885,100
Avg. Vol
1,888,070
1,888,070
52-wk High
¥3,705
¥3,705
52-wk Low
¥2,204
¥2,204
About
DeNA Co., Ltd. mainly provides social media and Internet marketing services. The Social Media segment offers social media and Internet marketing related services, including mobile game Website Mobage. The E-commerce (EC) segment offers EC related services, including the operation of auction shopping Website under the name DeNA... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥374,762.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|150.81
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|1.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.77
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.82
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.83
|15.18
Robotics startup ZMP partners with Tokyo taxi firm for 2020 self-driving car plans
TOKYO Japanese robotics maker ZMP Inc has partnered with a taxi operator in Tokyo, as part of its plans to launch a self-driving taxi in the city in time for the 2020 Olympics, CEO Hisashi Taniguchi said on Thursday.
Robotics startup ZMP partners with Tokyo taxi firm for 2020 self-driving car plans
* Hinomaru president says facing shortage in number of drivers