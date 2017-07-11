Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)
2501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,445JPY
10:03pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥25 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
¥3,420
Open
¥3,450
Day's High
¥3,460
Day's Low
¥3,415
Volume
148,200
Avg. Vol
324,533
52-wk High
¥3,480
52-wk Low
¥2,765
About
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED is an alcohol manufacturer. The Company operates in five segments. The Domestic Alcohol segment manufactures and sells beer, liquors, wine and other alcoholic beverages in domestic market. The Overseas Alcohol segment involves in the alcoholic beverages business in overseas markets. The Food and Beverage... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥269,476.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|78.79
|Dividend:
|37.00
|Yield (%):
|1.08
Financials
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.02
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.17
|15.18
BRIEF-Sapporo Holdings's operating profit likely came in above 3 bln yen in Jan-June half - Nikkei
* Sapporo Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely came in above 3 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei