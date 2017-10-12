Edition:
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)

2502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,086JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥60 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
¥5,026
Open
¥5,070
Day's High
¥5,092
Day's Low
¥5,051
Volume
687,000
Avg. Vol
1,363,867
52-wk High
¥5,092
52-wk Low
¥3,355

About

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company involves in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages. The Company has four segments. The Alcohol segment manufactures and sells beers, low-malt beer, shochu, whiskey and other liquor products. This segment is also involved in the restaurant business, wholesale business and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,430,503.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 483.59
Dividend: 39.00
Yield (%): 1.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.02 11.32
ROE: -- 13.17 15.18

Latest News about 2502.T

Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery

TOKYO Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.

Oct 12 2017

Asahi in talks to sell stakes in beverage business to Indonesian partner

JAKARTA Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it is in talks to sell its stakes in two unlisted Indonesian beverage companies to its joint venture partner, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk , as part of a portfolio restructuring.

Oct 02 2017

Japanese brewer Asahi ready to spend 'billions' on deals

TOKYO Asahi Group Holdings , Japan's largest brewer, is ready to spend "billions of dollars" on acquisitions, having spent $11 billion over the past year to acquire beer brands across Europe from Anheuser-Busch InBev .

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Asahi Group Holdings set up Taiwanese subsidiary to import, sell alcoholic beverages - Nikkei

* Asahi Group Holdings set up Taiwanese subsidiary to import, sell alcoholic beverages; established unit with 100 million new Taiwan dollars in capital - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2vYyDOa) Further company coverage:

Aug 23 2017

UPDATE 2-Japan's Asahi boosts annual outlook after European beer brand buy

* Sapporo announces $85 mln purchase of U.S. brewer Anchor (Adds brands, domestic market context, sales forecast, domestic business breakdown, Kirin results)

Aug 03 2017
