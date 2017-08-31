Edition:
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T)

2503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,736JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-12 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
¥2,747
Open
¥2,759
Day's High
¥2,762
Day's Low
¥2,727
Volume
1,174,500
Avg. Vol
2,691,760
52-wk High
¥2,810
52-wk Low
¥1,728

About

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in alcohol beverages, non-alcohol beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals businesses. The Company's segments include Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals, and Others. Its Others segment includes food business, such as dairy... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,510,758.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 914.00
Dividend: 20.50
Yield (%): 1.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.02 11.32
ROE: -- 13.17 15.18

Latest News about 2503.T

BRIEF-R&I affirms Kirin Holdings's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to stable from negative-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+"-R&I

Aug 31 2017

Cox: Japanese beer could use some home-brew

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - At a local Connecticut package store, a six-pack of Sapporo goes for $10.49. For a dollar more, tipplers can take home a half-dozen bottles of Anchor Steam. There's no easy way to explain why one brand deserves a 10 percent premium. Both are brewed domestically, and from venerable producers founded within years of each other, in Hokkaido and San Francisco, respectively. Anchor Steam's ability to charge more, however, may explain why Sapporo plunked down $85 mil

Aug 07 2017

Factbox: Likely winners and losers from a Japan-EU trade deal

BRUSSELS/TOKYO The leaders of Japan and the European Union aim to agree a free-trade deal in Brussels on Thursday that would remove almost all customs duties and give greater market access to Japanese car manufacturers and European food exporters.

Jul 04 2017

RPT-Taking a Toll: How Japan Post's big global bet unravelled

* Deal came ahead of Japan Post listing, surprised IPO bankers

May 02 2017

REFILE-Taking a Toll: How Japan Post's big global bet unravelled

* Deal came ahead of Japan Post listing, surprised IPO bankers

May 02 2017
