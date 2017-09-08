Sojitz Corp (2768.T)
2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
325JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
¥320
Open
¥323
Day's High
¥326
Day's Low
¥323
Volume
5,793,100
Avg. Vol
7,098,248
52-wk High
¥326
52-wk Low
¥246
About
Sojitz Corporation is a Japan-based integrated trading company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Machinery segment provides automobiles and automobile parts, construction and industrial machinery, power-generating equipment, marine vessels and airplanes. The Energy and Metal segment provides oil and gas,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥400,479.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,251.50
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|2.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|8.95
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.43
|15.18
BRIEF-Sojitz is likely to beat net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei
* Sojitz is likely to beat its net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei
Exclusive: Brazil's Cantagalo agrees to $170 million debt restructuring
SAO PAULO Cantagalo General Grains SA (CGG), a Brazilian farming and trading firm, has reached a deal with lenders to restructure some $170 million in debt owed by its trading arm, management told Reuters on Tuesday.
Japan's Sojitz aims to increase coking coal assets: CEO
TOKYO Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp aims to increase its holding of coking coal using funds from the planned sales of thermal coal assets, its president said on Monday.