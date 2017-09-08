Edition:
Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

325JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
¥320
Open
¥323
Day's High
¥326
Day's Low
¥323
Volume
5,793,100
Avg. Vol
7,098,248
52-wk High
¥326
52-wk Low
¥246

About

Sojitz Corporation is a Japan-based integrated trading company. The Company operates in five business segments. The Machinery segment provides automobiles and automobile parts, construction and industrial machinery, power-generating equipment, marine vessels and airplanes. The Energy and Metal segment provides oil and gas,... (more)

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥400,479.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,251.50
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 2.50

P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

BRIEF-Sojitz is likely to beat net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​

* Sojitz is likely to beat its net profit target this fiscal year - Nikkei‍​

Sep 08 2017

Exclusive: Brazil's Cantagalo agrees to $170 million debt restructuring

SAO PAULO Cantagalo General Grains SA (CGG), a Brazilian farming and trading firm, has reached a deal with lenders to restructure some $170 million in debt owed by its trading arm, management told Reuters on Tuesday.

Jul 18 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:

May 01 2017

Japan's Sojitz aims to increase coking coal assets: CEO

TOKYO Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp aims to increase its holding of coking coal using funds from the planned sales of thermal coal assets, its president said on Monday.

May 01 2017
