Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)
2801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,805JPY
11:33pm EDT
3,805JPY
11:33pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥95 (+2.56%)
¥95 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
¥3,710
¥3,710
Open
¥3,785
¥3,785
Day's High
¥3,835
¥3,835
Day's Low
¥3,770
¥3,770
Volume
454,300
454,300
Avg. Vol
578,602
578,602
52-wk High
¥3,835
¥3,835
52-wk Low
¥3,225
¥3,225
About
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION is a holding company primarily engaged in the food manufacturing business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Domestic Food Manufacturing and Sale segment offers soy sauce and soy sauce-related seasonings, processed tomato products under the brand name Del Monte, vegetable and fruit juice,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥780,521.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|210.38
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|0.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18