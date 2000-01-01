Edition:
United States

Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)

2801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,805JPY
11:33pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥95 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
¥3,710
Open
¥3,785
Day's High
¥3,835
Day's Low
¥3,770
Volume
454,300
Avg. Vol
578,602
52-wk High
¥3,835
52-wk Low
¥3,225

Chart for

About

KIKKOMAN CORPORATION is a holding company primarily engaged in the food manufacturing business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Domestic Food Manufacturing and Sale segment offers soy sauce and soy sauce-related seasonings, processed tomato products under the brand name Del Monte, vegetable and fruit juice,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥780,521.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 210.38
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 0.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates