Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)

BRIEF-Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings * Says co plans to build a new plant for manufacturing and packaging seasonings and other products on the premises of co's Tokai Plant, in accordance with the details announced in co's Sept. 29, 2017 press release

BRIEF-R&I affirms Ajinomoto's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I

BRIEF-Ajinomoto fully acquires Turkey-based food firm * Says it acquires 50 percent stake in a Turkey-based food firm on Aug. 17 (local time)

BRIEF-Ajinomoto to spend about 2.5 bln Yen to build factory in Myanmar - Nikkei * Ajinomoto to spend about 2.5 billion Yen next year to build factory in Myanmar - Nikkei Source text:(http://s.nikkei.com/2vQ7rCe) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF- Ajinomoto unit signs manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group * Says its wholly owned unit, an animal nutrition business related holding company, signed a manufacturing contract with Meihua Holdings Group Co Ltd, regarding amino acid for feed use

BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto June 30 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :

REFILE-TABLE-Ajinomoto-2016/17 group results (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 15 (Reuters)- Ajinomoto Co Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.09 trln 1.18 trln 1.19 t