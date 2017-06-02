Nichirei Corp (2871.T)

BRIEF-Nichirei completes share repurchase * Says it completed repurchase of 4.3 million shares of its common stock, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2

BRIEF- Nichirei announces result of share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3 * Says it bought back 4.3 million shares for 14 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on June 2

BRIEF-Nichirei to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3 * Says it will repurchase up to 4.3 million shares, for 14 billion yen in total, on June 2, through ToSTNeT-3