Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd (3099.T)
3099.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,275JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
¥1,267
Open
¥1,285
Day's High
¥1,290
Day's Low
¥1,269
Volume
904,200
Avg. Vol
1,840,731
52-wk High
¥1,469
52-wk Low
¥1,032
About
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in department store business. The Company has five business segments. The Department Store segment is engaged in the operation of general department stores in Japan domestic markets and overseas markets. The Credit, Finance and Association of Friends... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥500,872.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|395.32
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.57
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.45
|15.18
BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appointed Ken Akamatsu as new chairman, to succeed Kunio Ishizuka