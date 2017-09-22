Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)
3101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,087JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
TOYOBO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based manufacturing company that operates in five business segments. The Film and Functional Polymers segment offers packaging films, industrial films, industrial adhesives, engineering plastic and optical functional materials. The Industrial Material segment offers textile materials for automobile... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥184,865.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|89.05
|Dividend:
|35.00
|Yield (%):
|1.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18
BRIEF-Toyobo to sell Osaka-based property
* Says it will sell Osaka-based property on Oct. 20 and capital gains from the sale is 9.5 billion yen
BRIEF-Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 bln yen - Nikkei
* Toyobo to open Indonesian packaging film factory in 2020 for roughly 5 billion yen - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2hsHToe) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ICC International approves provision of joint guarantee for Toyobo Saha Safety Weave
* Approved provision of joint guarantee for Toyobo Saha Safety Weave for a total amount of 672 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: