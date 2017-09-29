Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (3105.T)
3105.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,332JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥22 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
¥1,310
Open
¥1,324
Day's High
¥1,332
Day's Low
¥1,317
Volume
524,200
Avg. Vol
1,357,837
52-wk High
¥1,548
52-wk Low
¥990
About
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. is a holding company with seven segments. The Textile segment manufactures and sells textile products. The Break Products segment provides beak assemblies and friction materials for automobile breaks. The Paper segment offers household paper products, such as tissue paper, kitchen towel, fine paper and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥234,226.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|178.80
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|2.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18
BRIEF-Ricoh planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings -Nikkei
* Ricoh Co planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings for price estimated slightly above 10 billion yen ($88.7 million) -Nikkei Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Nisshinbo Holdings to wholly own Japan Radio via stock swap
* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Japan Radio Co Ltd via stock swap, effective on Oct. 2