Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)
3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
716JPY
9:04pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
¥720
Open
¥725
Day's High
¥727
Day's Low
¥716
Volume
745,600
Avg. Vol
1,903,389
52-wk High
¥727
52-wk Low
¥565
About
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the real estate business. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the development, construction and distribution of residential areas, single-family houses, high-rise housing, villas and buildings; the contracted construction of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥461,398.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|640.83
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|1.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen
* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
* Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31
BRIEF- Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen
* Says it will issue 11th series and 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 31