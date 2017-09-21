Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)
3405.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,212JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥40 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
¥2,172
Open
¥2,211
Day's High
¥2,220
Day's Low
¥2,195
Volume
542,100
Avg. Vol
1,258,262
52-wk High
¥2,284
52-wk Low
¥1,474
About
KURARAY CO., LTD. is engaged in manufacture and sale of chemicals. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and sells Poval resins and films, EVAL resins and films, and polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins. The Isoprene segment manufactures and sells isoprene-based chemicals and fine chemicals, heat-resistant polyamide resins and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥770,763.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|354.86
|Dividend:
|22.00
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18
Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 billion
TOKYO Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co Ltd will buy U.S. firm Calgon Carbon Corp for $1.107 billion, Kuraray said on Thursday, adding the carbon materials firm as one of its core businesses.
