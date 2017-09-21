Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)

Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 billion TOKYO Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co Ltd will buy U.S. firm Calgon Carbon Corp for $1.107 billion, Kuraray said on Thursday, adding the carbon materials firm as one of its core businesses.

