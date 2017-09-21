Edition:
Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)

3405.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,212JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥40 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
¥2,172
Open
¥2,211
Day's High
¥2,220
Day's Low
¥2,195
Volume
542,100
Avg. Vol
1,258,262
52-wk High
¥2,284
52-wk Low
¥1,474

About

KURARAY CO., LTD. is engaged in manufacture and sale of chemicals. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and sells Poval resins and films, EVAL resins and films, and polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resins. The Isoprene segment manufactures and sells isoprene-based chemicals and fine chemicals, heat-resistant polyamide resins and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥770,763.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 354.86
Dividend: 22.00
Yield (%): 1.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Latest News about 3405.T

Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 billion

TOKYO Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co Ltd will buy U.S. firm Calgon Carbon Corp for $1.107 billion, Kuraray said on Thursday, adding the carbon materials firm as one of its core businesses.

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF- Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for about $1.11 bln

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent voting power in Calgon Carbon Corp for about $1.11 billion

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 bln

* Kuraray to buy all Calgon Carbon shares in debt-funded deal

Sep 21 2017

Japan's Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 bln

TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co Ltd will buy U.S. activated carbon firm Calgon Carbon Corp for $1.107 billion, Kuraray said on Thursday, adding the carbon materials firm as one of its core businesses.

Sep 21 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates