Asahi Kasei Corp (3407.T)
3407.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,358JPY
12:06am EDT
1,358JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥22 (+1.61%)
¥22 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
¥1,337
¥1,337
Open
¥1,356
¥1,356
Day's High
¥1,360
¥1,360
Day's Low
¥1,338
¥1,338
Volume
2,891,600
2,891,600
Avg. Vol
3,808,000
3,808,000
52-wk High
¥1,412
¥1,412
52-wk Low
¥876
¥876
About
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION is mainly engaged in chemical business. It has seven business segments. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals, functional films, functional resins and others. The Textile segment offers synthetic textile and nonwoven fabrics. The Housing segment is engaged in the development and sale of housing, as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,875,298.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,402.62
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|1.80
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18
BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics and Asahi Kasei sign exclusive license agreement for Preob in Japan
* REG-BONE THERAPEUTICS SA AND ASAHI KASEI SIGN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR PREOB® IN JAPAN