Sumco Corp (3436.T)

3436.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,172JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥103 (+4.98%)
Prev Close
¥2,069
Open
¥2,100
Day's High
¥2,175
Day's Low
¥2,099
Volume
11,510,700
Avg. Vol
7,672,295
52-wk High
¥2,175
52-wk Low
¥893

About

SUMCO CORPORATION is a Japan-based manufacturer of high-purity silicon. The Company operates through one business divisions. The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer division manufactures and sells various silicon wafers for semiconductors, including polished wafers, epitaxial wafers and other semiconductors applied in the manufacture of... (more)

Overall

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.83 11.32
ROE: -- -18.83 15.18

Latest News about 3436.T

BRIEF-Sumco says top shareholder to cut voting power to 7.9 pct from 13.4 pct

* Says its top shareholder, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, will cut voting power to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent, effective Oct. 17

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct

* Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Sumco to invest 43.6 bln yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer

* Says it will invest 43.6 billion yen in production facilities for 300mm silicon wafer

Aug 08 2017

REFILE-TABLE-Sumco- 6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 20177 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 123.99 103.22 189.90 (+20.1 pct) (-16.1 pct)

Aug 08 2017
