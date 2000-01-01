Edition:
United States

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd (3863.T)

3863.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,171JPY
9:34pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
¥2,168
Open
¥2,183
Day's High
¥2,191
Day's Low
¥2,165
Volume
129,200
Avg. Vol
482,306
52-wk High
¥2,344
52-wk Low
¥1,794

Chart for

About

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based paper manufacturing company. The Company operates in four business segments. The Paper and Pulp segment manufactures and sells western paper and pulp. The Paper-related segment manufactures and sells paper processed products, chemical products, adhesive products and paper... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥252,040.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 116.25
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 2.77

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 377.02 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.66 11.32
ROE: -- 3.53 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates