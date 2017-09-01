Edition:
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)

4005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

745JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥40 (+5.67%)
Prev Close
¥705
Open
¥720
Day's High
¥748
Day's Low
¥719
Volume
14,801,000
Avg. Vol
8,073,705
52-wk High
¥748
52-wk Low
¥440

About

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED has six business sectors: Basic Chemicals, such as the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic chemicals, synthetic fiber materials, metal acrylate, alumina products and others; Petrochemicals & Plastics, including the provision of petrochemical, synthetic resin, rubber products and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,167,090.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,655.45
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 1.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.29 11.32
ROE: -- 11.66 15.18

Latest News about 4005.T

BRIEF-Kayac to buy system for 70 mln yen

* Says it will buy a system for 70 million yen from SuMiKa Co.,Ltd., effective Sept. 19

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. announce partnership in roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions

* Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. LLC announce expanded partnership in Roundup Ready Plus® Crop Management Solutions

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin

* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis

Jun 25 2017
