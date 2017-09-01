Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)
4005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
745JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED has six business sectors: Basic Chemicals, such as the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic chemicals, synthetic fiber materials, metal acrylate, alumina products and others; Petrochemicals & Plastics, including the provision of petrochemical, synthetic resin, rubber products and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,167,090.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,655.45
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|1.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18
BRIEF-Kayac to buy system for 70 mln yen
* Says it will buy a system for 70 million yen from SuMiKa Co.,Ltd., effective Sept. 19
BRIEF-Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. announce partnership in roundup Ready Plus Crop Management Solutions
* Monsanto and Valent U.S.A. LLC announce expanded partnership in Roundup Ready Plus® Crop Management Solutions
BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen
BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin
* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis