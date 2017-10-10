Tosoh Corp (4042.T)
4042.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,561JPY
12:07am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥49 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
¥2,512
Open
¥2,541
Day's High
¥2,567
Day's Low
¥2,526
Volume
1,370,300
Avg. Vol
2,078,490
52-wk High
¥2,696
52-wk Low
¥1,312
TOSOH CORPORATION mainly provides chemical products. The Petrochemicals segment manufactures and sells olefin products, polyethylene, processed resin products and functional polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment offers caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomers, vinyl chloride resin, inorganic and organic chemicals, cement, urethane... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥816,603.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|325.08
|Dividend:
|24.00
|Yield (%):
|1.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18
BRIEF-Tosoh Corp's April-September oper profit grew 30% YOY- Nikkei
* Tosoh Corp's April-September group operating profit apparently grew 30 percent year-on-year - Nikkei
Japan's Tosoh plans $88 million naphtha cracker upgrade
TOKYO Japanese chemical maker Tosoh Corp said on Thursday it will invest about 10 billion yen ($88 million) to upgrade its 527,000 tons-per-year naphtha cracker in Yokkaichi, central Japan, by 2020.