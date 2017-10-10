Edition:
Tosoh Corp (4042.T)

4042.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,561JPY
12:07am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥49 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
¥2,512
Open
¥2,541
Day's High
¥2,567
Day's Low
¥2,526
Volume
1,370,300
Avg. Vol
2,078,490
52-wk High
¥2,696
52-wk Low
¥1,312

About

TOSOH CORPORATION mainly provides chemical products. The Petrochemicals segment manufactures and sells olefin products, polyethylene, processed resin products and functional polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment offers caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomers, vinyl chloride resin, inorganic and organic chemicals, cement, urethane... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥816,603.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 325.08
Dividend: 24.00
Yield (%): 1.91

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Latest News about 4042.T

BRIEF-Tosoh Corp's April-September oper profit grew 30% YOY- Nikkei‍​

* Tosoh Corp's April-September group operating profit apparently grew 30 percent year-on-year - Nikkei‍​

Oct 10 2017

Japan's Tosoh plans $88 million naphtha cracker upgrade

TOKYO Japanese chemical maker Tosoh Corp said on Thursday it will invest about 10 billion yen ($88 million) to upgrade its 527,000 tons-per-year naphtha cracker in Yokkaichi, central Japan, by 2020.

May 10 2017
