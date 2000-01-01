Tokuyama Corp (4043.T)
4043.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,642JPY
10:29pm EDT
2,642JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥25 (+0.96%)
¥25 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
¥2,617
¥2,617
Open
¥2,649
¥2,649
Day's High
¥2,681
¥2,681
Day's Low
¥2,626
¥2,626
Volume
572,600
572,600
Avg. Vol
871,357
871,357
52-wk High
¥2,990
¥2,990
52-wk Low
¥2,070
¥2,070
About
Tokuyama Corporation mainly manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. It has five business segments. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. The Specialty... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥183,018.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.93
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18