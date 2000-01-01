Denka Co Ltd (4061.T)
4061.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,730JPY
11:35pm EDT
3,730JPY
11:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥60 (+1.63%)
¥60 (+1.63%)
Prev Close
¥3,670
¥3,670
Open
¥3,725
¥3,725
Day's High
¥3,760
¥3,760
Day's Low
¥3,700
¥3,700
Volume
243,700
243,700
Avg. Vol
439,901
439,901
52-wk High
¥3,785
¥3,785
52-wk Low
¥2,185
¥2,185
About
Denka Company Limited, formerly Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha, is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of chemical products. The Company has five business segments. The Elastomers and Performance Plastics segment offers chemical products, such as styrene monomer, polystyrene plastic, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥324,999.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|88.56
|Dividend:
|37.50
|Yield (%):
|1.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18