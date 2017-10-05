Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063.T)
11,290JPY
About
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in chemical business. The Company operates in six business segments. The Poly Vinyl Chloride and Chemicals segment manufactures and sells vinyl chloride, caustic soda products, chloromethane and methanol. The Silicon segment manufactures and sells silicon... (more)
BRIEF-Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei
* Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2xVHLos] Further company coverage: