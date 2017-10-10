Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)
2,028JPY
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in medical product and Biochemical businesses. The Medical Product segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale and sales promotion of ethical drug and reagent for clinical test, the development of candidate substances for new drugs, as well as the research and development of... (more)
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,165,650.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|576.48
|Dividend:
|12.50
|Yield (%):
|1.24
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION
* ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION
BRIEF- Kyowa Hakko Kirin to sell part of stake in unit Kyowa Medex
* Says it will sell a part of stake in wholly owned unit Kyowa Medex Co., Ltd., to Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.
BRIEF- R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin announce submission of Burosumab's Biologics License Application in U.S.
* Ultragenyx and Kyowa Hakko Kirin announce submission of Burosumab's Biologics License Application in the U.S.
BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen