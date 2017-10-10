Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)

BRIEF-ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION * ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION

BRIEF- Kyowa Hakko Kirin to sell part of stake in unit Kyowa Medex * Says it will sell a part of stake in wholly owned unit Kyowa Medex Co., Ltd., to Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

BRIEF- R&I affirms Kyowa Hakko Kirin's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

