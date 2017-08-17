Mitsui Chemicals Inc (4183.T)

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Vietnam's crude oil imports will soar to record highs in August as the country ramps up fuel refining at a time when local crude output is dwindling.

SINGAPORE, July 19 Vietnam's Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP), the owner of the country's second oil refinery, has chartered a supertanker to carry crude from Kuwait in a sign that the behind-schedule project may soon begin startup operations.