Edition:
United States

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)

4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,150JPY
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥26 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
¥1,124
Open
¥1,145
Day's High
¥1,154
Day's Low
¥1,138
Volume
3,590,500
Avg. Vol
6,067,098
52-wk High
¥1,154
52-wk Low
¥629

Chart for

About

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company. The Company is engaged in six business segments. The Electronics Applications segment offers recording materials, electronics-related products and information materials, among others. The Designed Materials segment offers functional food materials,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,693,068.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,506.29
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 1.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.27 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.29 11.32
ROE: -- 11.66 15.18

Latest News about 4188.T

BRIEF- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings consolidated subsidiary to buy NeuroDerm for about $1.1 bln

* Says its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp will buy NeuroDerm Ltd, for about $1.1 billion (about 124.1 billion yen), $39 per share, effective October

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-Jingdong Group to start a vegetable factory in tie-up with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

* Jingdong will start a vegetable factory in the Tongzhou district of Beijing under a partnership deal with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei

Jun 20 2017
» More 4188.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates