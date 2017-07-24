Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)
4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,150JPY
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥26 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
¥1,124
Open
¥1,145
Day's High
¥1,154
Day's Low
¥1,138
Volume
3,590,500
Avg. Vol
6,067,098
52-wk High
¥1,154
52-wk Low
¥629
About
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company. The Company is engaged in six business segments. The Electronics Applications segment offers recording materials, electronics-related products and information materials, among others. The Designed Materials segment offers functional food materials,...
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings consolidated subsidiary to buy NeuroDerm for about $1.1 bln
* Says its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp will buy NeuroDerm Ltd, for about $1.1 billion (about 124.1 billion yen), $39 per share, effective October
BRIEF-Jingdong Group to start a vegetable factory in tie-up with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei
* Jingdong will start a vegetable factory in the Tongzhou district of Beijing under a partnership deal with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei