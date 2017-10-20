Edition:
Ube Industries Ltd (4208.T)

4208.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,250JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥3,250
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
797,535
52-wk High
¥3,390
52-wk Low
¥1,980

About

Ube Industries, Ltd. is a Japan-based chemical manufacturer. The Chemical and Resin segment manufactures and sells caprolactam, nylon, industrial chemicals, synthetic rubber, ammonia, ammonium sulfate and nylon resin, among others. The Functional Product and Fine segment offers functional materials, electronic- and information... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥345,150.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 106.20
Dividend: 60.00
Yield (%): 1.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates