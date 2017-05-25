Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd (4272.T)
4272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,789JPY
10:29pm EDT
1,789JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+1.13%)
¥20 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
¥1,769
¥1,769
Open
¥1,798
¥1,798
Day's High
¥1,803
¥1,803
Day's Low
¥1,786
¥1,786
Volume
221,200
221,200
Avg. Vol
693,587
693,587
52-wk High
¥1,822
¥1,822
52-wk Low
¥1,132
¥1,132
About
NIPPON KAYAKU CO., LTD. is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of functional chemical products. The Company has four business segments. The Functional Chemical segment manufactures and sells functional materials, such as epoxy resin, ultraviolet curable resin and high-performance chemicals; digital printing materials,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥322,848.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|182.50
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18
BRIEF-R&I affirms Nippon Kayaku's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook-R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I