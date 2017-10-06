Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. |

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits.

CORRECTED-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime - media TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled that it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits, local media reported.

BRIEF-Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, TBS & other Japanese media firms to form JV - Nikkei * Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, Tokyo Broadcasting System, Wowow, Dentsu and Hakuhodo Dy Media partners to create 4 billion yen JV in July - Nikkei

Japan government names and shames 'black' companies violating labor laws TOKYO The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labor laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.

Japan govt names and shames "black" companies violating labour laws TOKYO, May 12 The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labour laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.