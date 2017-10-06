Edition:
Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,060JPY
11:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-50 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
¥5,110
Open
¥5,160
Day's High
¥5,160
Day's Low
¥5,030
Volume
745,800
Avg. Vol
1,054,456
52-wk High
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425

About

DENTSU INC. is a provider of communication-related services with a focus on advertising. The Advertising segment involves in the provision of advertising and marketing services, and the contents business. The Information Service segment involves in the development and operation of information-related systems, the sale of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,473,775.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 288.41
Dividend: 45.00
Yield (%): 1.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.66 11.32
ROE: -- 8.09 15.18

Latest News about 4324.T

Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry

TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. | Video

Oct 06 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime

TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits.

Oct 06 2017

CORRECTED-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime - media

TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled that it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits, local media reported.

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, TBS & other Japanese media firms to form JV - Nikkei

* Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, Tokyo Broadcasting System, Wowow, Dentsu and Hakuhodo Dy Media partners to create 4 billion yen JV in July - Nikkei

May 23 2017

Japan government names and shames 'black' companies violating labor laws

TOKYO The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labor laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.

May 12 2017

Japan govt names and shames "black" companies violating labour laws

TOKYO, May 12 The Japanese government for the first time released a nationwide list of over 300 companies that have violated labour laws, hoping this name-and-shame tactic would help eliminate abuses and prevent "karoshi," or death by overwork.

May 11 2017

BRIEF-Adcorp Australia commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell

* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia

Apr 28 2017
