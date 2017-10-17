Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)

BRIEF-Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter drug discovery partnership in liver diseases * Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter into exclusive drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

BRIEF-Takeda gets FDA approval for ALUNBRIG 180 mg tablets * Takeda announces FDA approval of ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) 180 mg tablets

BRIEF-Takeda, SGC in collaboration agreement related to inflammatory bowel disease * Takeda and SGC announce a collaboration agreement using patient tissue-based assays for clinical target validation in inflammatory bowel disease

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 bln on M&A over 3 years TOKYO, Aug 30 Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

AstraZeneca strikes $400 mln Parkinson's drug deal with Takeda LONDON, Aug 29 AstraZeneca is to receive up to $400 million from Takeda Pharmaceutical after striking a deal for the Japanese company to co-develop an early-stage medicine for Parkinson's disease.

Samsung Bioepis teams up with Takeda to develop original biotech drugs SEOUL Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd said on Monday it will fund and develop multiple original drugs in partnership with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, expanding its business scope beyond copies of existing biologic drugs.

