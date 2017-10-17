Edition:
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)

4502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,320JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥6,326
Open
¥6,360
Day's High
¥6,382
Day's Low
¥6,314
Volume
769,900
Avg. Vol
1,878,815
52-wk High
¥6,382
52-wk Low
¥4,321

About

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a Japan-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical business. The Ethical Pharmaceutical segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic substances for diabetes, circulatory drugs, anticancer drugs, drugs for central neurological diseases,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥5,002,920.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 790.85
Dividend: 90.00
Yield (%): 2.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about 4502.T

BRIEF-Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

* Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter into exclusive drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Takeda gets FDA approval for ALUNBRIG 180 mg tablets

* Takeda announces FDA approval of ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) 180 mg tablets

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Takeda, SGC in collaboration agreement related to inflammatory bowel disease

* Takeda and SGC announce a collaboration agreement using patient tissue-based assays for clinical target validation in inflammatory bowel disease

Sep 28 2017

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years

TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

Aug 30 2017

AstraZeneca strikes $400 million Parkinson's drug deal with Takeda

LONDON AstraZeneca is to receive up to $400 million from Takeda Pharmaceutical after striking a deal for the Japanese company to co-develop an early-stage medicine for Parkinson's disease.

Aug 29 2017

Samsung Bioepis teams up with Takeda to develop original biotech drugs

SEOUL Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd said on Monday it will fund and develop multiple original drugs in partnership with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, expanding its business scope beyond copies of existing biologic drugs.

Aug 20 2017

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical Co reports 10.9 pct stake in Molecular Templates - SEC Filing‍​

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Company reports 10.9 percent stake in Molecular Templates Inc as of August 1, 2017 - SEC Filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vTAtQL) Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017
