Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)
4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,910JPY
12:11am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥130 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
¥5,780
Open
¥5,850
Day's High
¥5,930
Day's Low
¥5,820
Volume
339,700
Avg. Vol
664,620
52-wk High
¥5,980
52-wk Low
¥3,350
About
Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in the development and sale of security-related software for computers and the Internet. The Company provides server security, cloud security and small business content security. The Company's segments include Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Its solutions for... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥810,893.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|140.29
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|2.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18
