Edition:
United States

Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)

4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,910JPY
12:11am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥130 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
¥5,780
Open
¥5,850
Day's High
¥5,930
Day's Low
¥5,820
Volume
339,700
Avg. Vol
664,620
52-wk High
¥5,980
52-wk Low
¥3,350

Chart for

About

Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in the development and sale of security-related software for computers and the Internet. The Company provides server security, cloud security and small business content security. The Company's segments include Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Its solutions for... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥810,893.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 140.29
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 2.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about 4704.T

BRIEF-Trend increases its stake in Open Investments

* SAYS TREND INCREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 24.69% FROM 14.94% Source text: http://bit.ly/2wAzt2d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 04 2017

BRIEF-Trend acquires 14.94% stake in Open investments

* SAYS TREND ACQUIRES 14.94% STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2wNVuJD

Aug 11 2017
» More 4704.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates