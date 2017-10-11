Edition:
Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is engaged in the development, production, sales and service of imaging solutions, information solutions and document solutions. The Company's segments include Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, Document Solutions and, Corporate expenses and eliminations. The Imaging Solutions segment...

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,329,196.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 514.63
Dividend: 37.50
Yield (%): 1.55

P/E (TTM): -- 25.24 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.33 11.32
ROE: -- 8.04 15.18

Latest News about 4901.T

BRIEF-Zhejiang Talent Television and Film sees 2017 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 13.2 pct to 41.5 pct

Oct 11Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 930,800 shares for 4.08 billion yen in total from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30

Oct 02 2017

U.S. judge rejects Sony bid to block Fujifilm ITC, Tokyo cases

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday rejected Sony Corp's request for an injunction to stop Fujifilm Holdings Corp from continuing patent infringement litigation before the U.S. International Trade Commission and in a Tokyo court related to the sale of magnetic tape cartridges and components.

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF- R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings announces private placement of treasury stock

* Says it plans to distribute 2.9 million shares of its common stock to unit through private placement on Oct. 2, at the price of 4,121 yen per share

Aug 30 2017

Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years

TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF- Fujifilm Holdings to repurchase shares

* Says it will repurchase up to 16 million shares, representing 3.7 percent of outstanding

Aug 30 2017

Fujifilm unit wins $768 million defense contract: Pentagon

WASHINGTON Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc, a unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp, has been awarded a $768 million contract for digital imaging network picture archiving communications system products and maintenance, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Aug 22 2017

Fujifilm unit wins $768 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc, a unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp, has been awarded a $768 million contract for digital imaging network picture archiving communications system products and maintenance, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Zhejiang Talent Television and Film sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 0.58 pct to 20 pct

July 12 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :

Jul 12 2017
