Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T)

4902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

982JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥7 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
¥975
Open
¥984
Day's High
¥985
Day's Low
¥975
Volume
1,180,200
Avg. Vol
3,444,558
52-wk High
¥1,226
52-wk Low
¥836

KONICA MINOLTA, INC. is a Japan-based company. The Company operates four business segments through its subsidiaries and associated companies. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and sells multifunction printers (MFPs), printers and related materials. This segment also provides solution services. The Industrial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥490,097.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 502.66
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 3.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.24 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.33 11.32
ROE: -- 8.04 15.18

Latest News about 4902.T

Oct 19 2017

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

TOKYO Konica Minolta Inc said it was purchasing U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading position in precision medicine.

Jul 06 2017

